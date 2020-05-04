Fidel Castro and what Trump and his stimulated haters ignore. By Iroel Sánchez

It was predictable, it’s happened before: The US government’s extremism against Cuba is once again encouraging terrorism. A fanatic shoots at the Cuban embassy in Washington. These are not the invisible and never proven “sonic attacks”, which the Donald Trump administration said were happening against its officials in Havana. They are bullets fired from an assault rifle, and their impacts are well visible on the facade of the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in the U.S. capital.

The trumpet drive against Cuba began by insulting Fidel on the occasion of his death, handing over policy towards the island to the most aggressive sectors in South Florida, and using the dubious “attacks” on his diplomats in Havana, to later escalate to the pursuit of the ships that transport fuel to Cuban ports, the suspension of commercial flights and cruises, the worldwide hunt to eliminate Cuban internationalist medical collaboration, the enforcement of Chapter III of the unconscionable Helms-Burton Act to further persecute foreign investment in Cuba, and the intensification of the global persecution of any trade management with a Cuban company. In 2019 alone, the Trump administration took 86 actions against the neighboring island.

Lies, the economic blockade and terrorist violence have been inseparable allies in Washington’s policy towards Cuba, and it is logical that the intensive use of the first two will end up stimulating the return of the third. When, without ethics or scruples, Trump is part of the worst political tradition of his country, putting the money of the corporations before the lives of his fellow citizens, with the result that one million Americans are already infected by the covid-19 pandemic and the number of deaths in its territory exceeds those killed in the Vietnam War, Cuba -blocked as never before- decreases day by day the number of confirmed cases, and sends medical brigades in solidarity to more than 20 countries.

Logically, the frustration of the haters leads to desperate acts. The ridiculous claim they have made to the hopes of overthrowing the Cuban Revolution is sinking in the mud, and their chances of being re-elected are diminishing at the same rate that, in these extraordinary circumstances, Cuba’s example is increasingly admired for its ability to prevail over the US-induced scarcity, and it is not enough for it to save itself, but it helps as the most to save humanity.

Given the lukewarmness of the US authorities in condemning the terrorist act against the Cuban Embassy, Fidel Castro shines more than Donald Trump tried to offend from his moral misery. The Fidel of the “different conduct”, who alerted President Ronald Reagan, one of his most bitter adversaries, of an attempt on his life, and offered the government of another adversary, George W. Bush, Cuban airports to welcome the planes looking for where to land after the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York.